Miri mayor, Sheda chairman lead delegates in visit to Indonesian Consulate in Kuching

MIRI (Dec 15): Miri Mayor Adam Yii and Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) chairman James Hii recently led a group of Sheda members on a courtesy visit to the Indonesian Consulate in Kuching.

Also present was Sheda’s representative from Bintulu, George Liang.

According to their press release, during the visit, the group sat for a meeting with the Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.

The meeting was to plan a business exploration trip to Nusantara in the first quarter of next year.

During the meeting, Raden shared several note-worthy updates, including Indonesia’s plan to relocate key departments to Nusantara in the second half of the upcoming year.

The closest city to this area, Balikpapan, was approximately a one-to-two-hour drive away.

Thus, Raden provided the group with detailed information about Nusantara, encompassing a government-developed area of around 6,000 hectares and an additional 60,000 hectares developed through private-public partnerships.

“With Indonesia relocating its capital to Nusantara in Kalimantan Province on the island of Borneo, various business opportunities arise for entrepreneurs in Sarawak.

“In light of this, Sheda expressed their keen interest in participating in the business exploration to gain insights into the local business landscape and explore opportunities and projects in various industries.

“We are confident in the commercial potential of the Nusantara region and look forward to establishing closer ties with the Indonesian government and Sarawak entrepreneurs during future business exploration, promoting cross-border business cooperation,” said Hii.

He added that representatives from Sheda demonstrated strong interest in Indonesia’s capital relocation plan and the business prospects in the Nusantara region, paving the way for solid bridges in future business collaborations between the two regions.