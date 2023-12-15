Nancy: Social Welfare Dept welcomes partnership with all parties to enhance wellbeing, prosperity of nation

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) always welcomes partnership with all parties to enhance the wellbeing and prosperity of the nation.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said corporate social responsibility (CSR) is one of the collaborations with strategic partners to help the ministry in upholding the welfare of their target group.

This, she said, is in line with the concept of ‘Kebajikan Tanggungjawab Bersama’ (Shared Responsibility for Welfare), where every layer of society plays a role and shares responsibility in providing social support to those in need.

“The ministry also welcomed initiatives from government-linked companies (GLCs) and other corporate sectors operating in Sarawak to emulate this impactful initiative demonstrated by Petronas.

“In addition to donations in the form of assistance during the festive season, GLCs and the corporate sectors can also help in the well-being of the ministry’s target groups in the form of moral support, especially to cancer patients, aiding them in their daily lives,” she said.

Nancy was speaking at the Uplifting Lives Festive (ULF) programme for Christmas 2023 organised by Yayasan Petronas in collaboration with JKM Sarawak here today.

At the event, Yayasan Petronas extended their generosity to 400 families in Sarawak, through the national level ceremony held at Dewan Pesona in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Meanwhile, Yayasan Petronas chief executive officer Shariah Nelly Francis said the programme aimed at spreading joy and festive spirit to underprivileged communities across Malaysia celebrating Christmas this year.

According to Shariah, the 400 families identified in Sarawak to receive Christmas contributions which include essential food items along with festive treats, are part of the 2,350 families nationwide.

“With this Christmas initiative, Yayasan Petronas have distributed festive food items to 11,850 families this year.

“The contributions, which covers major festive celebrations in Malaysia including Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai, Kaamatan, Deepavali and now Christmas served as testament to the foundation’s commitment towards making a positive impact on the lives of those in need during auspicious festivals,” she said.

As part of the programme, Nancy also paid a visit to cancer patients in the SGH’s children’s ward, delivering 130 food baskets from the foundation’s ‘Memampankan Ekonomi Asas Rakyat’ (Mekar) programme, while another 70 food baskets to recipients of JKM Sarawak’s assistance.

She believed that the assistance provided would bring a glimmer of happiness to the recipients during the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The event was also attended by JKM Sarawak director Adana Jed and SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung.