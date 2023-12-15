Friday, December 15
Over 1,000 attend ACS Joint Christmas Service in Kuching

By Churchill Edward on Sarawak
(From front third left) Lo, Poh, Jack, Rev Monica Siaw, Harry, and Danald are seen during the joint service. – Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING (Dec 15): Over 1,000 people attended the Association of Churches in Sarawak’s (ACS) Joint Christmas Service at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre here last night.

The service was themed ‘Jesus, The Promised One’.

“Heads of Churches, friends from other faiths like Sikhism, Buddhism, Bahaism, and Hinduism were also among the attendees,” ACS secretary general Elder Ambrose Linang said when contacted today.

This year’s service was hosted by the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) under the leadership of main organising committee chairman Harry Pudun.

The programme included a praise and worship under the guidance of Steve Harold.

There were also prayers for various purposes, including reconciliation, peace in the world and nations, leaders, the poor and marginalised, and Christian unity.

BEM president Rev Bina Agong shared reflections on the chosen theme, while ACS chairman, the Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute, who is Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, gave the closing benediction.

Among those present were Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai, Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman, and Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching Archbishop Simon Poh.

