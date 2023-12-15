Over 50 from DCCI attend vendor devt briefing by Sarawak Energy

KUCHING (Dec 15): More than 50 Dayak Chamber of Commerce And Industry (DCCI) members from Miri, Bintulu, Sri Aman, Serian, Bau and Kuching attended a briefing on vendor development by Sarawak Energy at Dayak Chamber Tower, Jalan Ong Tiang Swee, here on Dec 12.

DCCI in a press release said the session is considered relevant in terms of the prospects and potentials of renewable energy as one of the seven enablers of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“With the aspiration of the government for Sarawak to be a thriving society by 2030 driven by data and innovation, where everyone enjoys economic prosperity, social inclusivity and suitability and sustainable environment, it is DCCI’s wish that more Dayak entrepreneurs will learn and pick up the trade and eventually enhance their participations in the development of rural Sarawak as well as business and commerce, at large,” said DCCI president Dato Allan Keripin.

Allan in his opening remarks at the briefing said the key objective of the formation of DCCI was to provide training programmes for the purpose of identifying and preparing members to actively participate in business operations.

He revealed that one of the training which DCCI had concentrated on since 2020 was the homestay operation and management programme held in various parts of Sarawak.

“DCCI has also been involved in digital marketing training and fertigation technologies training,” he added.

The speakers from Sarawak Energy’s Vendor Development Unit during the session comprised its manager Vivian Osman and Executive Bumiputera Participation Division (Contract and Procurement Department) Mohd Ezhan Fahmi.

Their presentation explained the roles of Sarawak Energy’s vendor development programmes and the various levels of its technical competency.

They also briefed those present on the expected outcome of the proposed training for chargemen and other enhanced qualifications which are suitable for local business and projects and contributing to the workforce in the electrical industry in the region.

Also present at the session were DCCI advisor Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, deputy president Kilat Berik, secretary-general Libat Langub and other officials and exco members, as well as representatives from Centexs and the Ministry of International Trade and Investment.