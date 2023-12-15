Over RM1.2 mln in compound notices issued last month for smoking offences

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 15): The Health Ministry (MOH) issued a total of 5,041 compound notices worth RM1.25 million for smoking offences last month, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

In a statement today, he said a total of 7,772 notices for various offences were issued in the same period during visits to 20,976 premises for enforcement of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

Regarding the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insect Act 1975 for the prevention and control of dengue fever, he said 3,685 compound notices worth RM1.84 million were issued.

He said a total of 282 cases had been registered for court action, of which 75 cases had been settled with a total fine of RM96,850.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said a total of 4,751 food premises were inspected last month and 154 of them were issued a temporary closure notice under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

The temporary closure is a measure to ensure the cleanliness of the premises as well as the food served, he added. – Bernama