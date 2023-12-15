Petros assures continuous supply of subsidised LPG cylinders across S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 15): Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), through its retail liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arm PetrosNiaga Sdn Bhd (PetrosNiaga), is committed to ensuring a continuous supply of subsidised 14kg LPG cylinders across the state.

To avoid wastage, customers are advised to carry out one-to-one cylinder exchange once they have used up the contents of their LPG cylinder, it said in a statement today.

Customers are assured that there is no time limit for the exchange, and that there is sufficient supply of LPG cylinders for homes, businesses, and industries across the state as PetrosNiaga has taken the necessary measures to ensure there is no supply shortage across the various sectors in the state.

PetrosNiaga also reminded customers that there will be no additional cost when they switch from other LPG cylinders to Petros (red) or Gas Petronas (green) cylinders, aside from the refill cost which remains unchanged at RM26.60 for self-collection.

Customers and sub-dealers are also urged to report any dealers who impose additional fees to switch to Petros LPG cylinders to PetrosNiaga’s Customer Service at 1300-88-2122 so that the necessary actions can be taken.

Subsidised 14kg Petros LPG cylinders are available for purchase through PetrosNiaga’s network of dealers across Sarawak.