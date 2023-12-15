PKR S’wak chief: Proposal to restrict PM post only to Malays truly unconstitutional

MIRI (Dec 15): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak has criticised Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal over his proposal to amend the Federal Constitution to restrict the post of Prime Minister to Malays.

PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan called this ‘unconstitutional and in breach of the spirit of democracy in Malaysia’.

“Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution provides that the only constitutional and democratic requirements for a Prime Minister to be appointed as PM is that he or she must be a member of Parliament who in the eyes of Yang Di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) having the majority support of Dewan Rakyat.

“Hence, the present PM and government should not be challenged to amend unnecessarily the Federal Constitution merely to satisfy certain populist for political agenda,” said Roland in a statement yesterday.

He stressed that such proposal would cause unnecessary uneasiness among the Bumiputeras of Sabah and Sarawak, who have equal and special privileges as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“What is important at this juncture is that the present government should be wise, efficient and fair enough in discharging its duties to protect the Federal Constitution, upholding and safeguarding rights of all parties in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, and also the rights of all citizens to enjoy the fruits of independence throughout the nation, be they in urban or rural areas.

“Moreover, the spirit of patriotism among all Malaysians, be they in the country or abroad, should be elevated. We are all Malaysians with sharing attitude that should move forward in the spirit of togetherness, where nobody is marginalised and left behind,” he stressed.