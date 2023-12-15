Salvation Army’s Christmas Charity Dinner seeks to raise RM76,500 for care centre

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Salvation Army Kuching Children’s Care Centre will hold a Christmas Charity Dinner to raise RM76,500 for the sustainability of the centre.

A press release said the funds are required to continue sheltering Sarawak’s children in need.

The charity event will take place at The Salvation Army Community Complex in Kota Samarahan near here at 7pm tomorrow (Dec 16).

“The residential care home for children and youth in Kota Samarahan replaces the organisation’s two former homes at Jalan Uplands and Jalan Ban Hock, and requires more funding for the next coming months to care for 60 children and youths.

“The Christmas Charity Dinner is also a time to celebrate Christmas in its new location. The event aims to raise a net of RM76,500 to keep operations afloat for the next coming months,” said the press release.

Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Datuk Peter Minos will be the guest of honour.

Guests will be entertained by Iban artiste Karen Libau as well as performances by the children and corps members of The Salvation Army Kuching Children’s Care Centre and The Salvation Army Kuching.