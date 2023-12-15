Sibu streetlight maintenance workers killed after hit by 4WD

SIBU (Dec 15): Two men were killed after a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle crashed into them at Jalan Sibu-Bintulu roundabout this morning.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the duo were carrying out streetlight maintenance works when they were hit by the 4WD coming from Sibu towards the Sibu Airport direction.

“Preliminary investigation found the driver of the 4WD had lost control of his vehicle before crashing into the victims,” he said when contacted.

Zulkipli said one of the victims, 59, was confirmed dead on the spot by paramedics while the other, 27, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Sibu Hospital.

According to the victims’ colleague, the two men had earlier arrived at the site to repair the lamp post which was knocked down in a Thursday accident.

While they were digging a hole to erect the lamp post when the 4WD crashed into them, sending both flying several meters away.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.