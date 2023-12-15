Sibu’s SMK Tung Hua high achievers honoured at prize-giving ceremony

SIBU (Dec 15): SMK Tung Hua takes pride in the school’s success over the years and of its students’ achievements, said its principal Goi Nguok Yew.

These, he said, were much attributed to the strong ties and collaborations between the parents and staff members.

“Apart from academic achievements, our students have achieved remarkable success in various extra-curricular and sports competitions at the international, national, state and district levels,” said Goi.

“The school band is also regarded as the best school band in town,” he said at the school’s annual prize giving ceremony here yesterday.

“Parents play a pivotal role in a child’s learning experience and the parents here deserve all the praise for their active engagements through the Parent-Teacher meetings and for being involved in their children’s academic progress,” he added.

The prize-giving ceremony had the honour of Chinese School Boards of Management chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau presenting the best student award to Bernice Chew.

The year’s top student recipient received a laptop and a certificate.

“Congratulations to all the award recipients and do continue to work hard,” he said, while congratulating the staff members, board of directors and parents for the school’s achievements.