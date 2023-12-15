Stage performances, Zumba party to enliven Sibu’s Christmas celebration this Dec 18-25

SIBU (Dec 15): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will host a one-week star-studded nights of Christmas carols and musical performances at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here from Dec 18 to 25.

The event organising chairman Councillor Simon Wee, in a press conference here yesterday, said the programme would run from 7pm to 10pm throughout the one-week event.

“The first stage show on Monday will showcase the performance by the Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference West District, followed by the Grace Singers comprising over 100 participants on Dec 19,” said Wee at a press conference here yesterday.

“On Dec 20, we will have the Sarawak Iban Annual Conference’s performing on stage, and with its BM Ministry’s performance on stage on Dec 21.

The Zion’s Voice Chorus, he said, will entertain the audience with a Christmas performance on Dec 22, followed thereafter with a Christmas Zumba Party on Dec 23. where about 500 participants are expected to participate in the event.

For Christmas eve and the big day itself, the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Immanuel and Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference South District will perform on Dec 24 and 25, respectively,” said Wee.

Elaborating on the Christmas Zumba Party, he said SMC is anticipating some 500 participants at the event which will also include a 10-minute firework display.

“This will be SMC’s first Zumba event in an open space,” he said, adding that the festival-goers will stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes at the event.

The coordinator of the Christmas Zumba Party Councillor Michelle Law, meanwhile, called on the participants and the public to dress up in Christmas-themed outfits for a chance to win the ‘Best Christmas Outfit’ award.

“Be creative and wear your red, green or white outfit, or you can even dress up as Santa Claus or Santarina,” she said.