Surau in Sibu receives RM10,000 from Sarawak DUN Speaker

SIBU (Dec 15): Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar has handed over his donation of RM10,000 to Surau Darul Jannah of Kampung Datu Baru here.

He said it was his personal contribution to the surau, aimed at facilitating its management to carry out more activities for its ‘jemaah’ (congregation).

“This donation is from me, meant for the management of Surau Darul Jannah to run more programmes for the local Muslim community,’ he told reporters when met at an event held at the surau on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the surau management committee chairman Ali Supian Daud expressed his gratitude to the DUN Sarawak Speaker for the donation.

“The management committee of Surau Darul Jannah will organise and hold various activities meant to be impactful to the Muslim community and at the same time, achieve the goals and objectives of this surau.

“Surau Darul Jannah is not only a place of worship, but it can also be used as a one-stop centre for learning, as well as sports activities.

“This donation would also enable us to carry out these activities continuously.”

Adding on, Ali Supian said his committee would want to hold a motivational session for students sitting for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations this year.

Later, Asfia joined the congregation and villagers in performing the Maghrib and Isya prayers at the surau.