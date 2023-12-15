VP: Petros always open to feedback, input from media folks

MIRI (Dec 15): Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) strives to strengthen the cooperation with the local media community so as to facilitate the delivery of news and updates about the company’s development and operations to the public.

In stating this, Petros vice-president for human capital and relations Ismail Said said the group always welcomes feedback from the media that can help improve its services.

“This year has been a very challenging one and not an easy journey for Petros; we have a lot to go through in conveying the roles of this company to the community.

“Nevertheless, the media plays a big role for us at Petros in conveying information and being able to bring smiles to the people of Sarawak.

“Therefore, I really hope that the media would be able to carry more development stories in Sarawak, so that the public could be more excited about the changes and development that are happening,” he said this during a ‘Media Night’ hosted by Petros at the Pullman Hotel here recently.

Ismail also said through the information gathered and published by the media, Petros could monitor issues and situations close to the people’s hearts, which could help the company make improvements in the future.

“Again, Petros will continue to establish close cooperation with the media, so that we can deliver important messages to the people – together.

“I think it is important for us to always welcome feedback from all media practitioners,” he added.

Ismail also expressed confidence that with the current growth of the oil and gas industry, Sarawak would gain the opportunity to develop this sector further in the future.