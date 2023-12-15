Zero sick projects among ministry’s eight targets for 2024, says Uggah

KUCHING (Dec 15): The Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) has set eight main targets for next year, said Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said among them are to achieve zero sick projects, 100 per cent financial expenditure performance, and setting up a Single Port Authority Bill, which is expected to be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) next May.

“Also in the priorities are for negotiation on the terms for the Bintulu Port handover to be settled by July. Then we have to prepare the mechanism and amalgamation of all five port authorities – Miri, Samalaju, Rajang, Tanjung Manis, and Kuching.

“‘From there on, we have to enhance our monitoring and implementation system. We hope to engage more professionals besides upgrading existing staff capacity in enhancing our human capital,” he said during the ministry’s appreciation and pre-Christmas gathering here last night.

He said the ministry also wants to implement critical path analysis to improve its overall efficiency and increase productivity.

According to him, there is total commitment and teamwork from all concerned to achieve these targets.

“To borrow a quote: Teamwork makes the dream work. We have the best combination of talent, skills, and attitude that all add up to a great performance.

“I am also very privilege to have two very hard-working deputy ministers in the persons of Datuk Majang Renggi and Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, who will travel the length and breadth of Sarawak in assisting the ministry and me.

“My greatest appreciation goes to all who keep up the hard work,” he said, adding his ministry had focused on a couple of objectives since he assumed office in 2022.

Uggah said he wanted to ensure all development projects under his ministry were delivered to the community effectively and as scheduled.

He said his ministry had also ensured that the ports in Sarawak are future-ready and able to compete regionally and internationally, and provide services that facilitate Sarawak’s economic development.

According to him, among the problems the ministry had to solve during the time was the increasing number of critically sick and delayed projects throughout the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

“By this year, with much deliberation, planning, engagements, and prioritisation of tasks between myself and my two deputy ministers, I must say that we are on the right path,” he said.

On a separate issue, he called on all at his ministry to rise to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s challenge for the ministry to help in the development of the new Tanjung Embang Port.

“The port is set to become a major maritime gateway for the oil and gas industry in the state’s southern region,” added Uggah.