75 pct of RTP allocations for rural devt, says Nangka rep

SIBU (Dec 16): Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has allocated 75 per cent of his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) allocations this year for rural development, particularly the longhouses in the Nangka constituency.

The Nangka assemblyman pointed out these allocations were to improve facilities and amenities in the rural areas.

“For this year, I have listed RTP projects for longhouses in the Nangka constituency. I dare to say that 75 per cent from the allocations are for rural development, especially for longhouses in my area,” he said at a pre-Christmas dinner here on Friday night.

The dinner was organised by the Youth and Women Biro of the longhouses in the Nangka constituency.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I said Sarawak is a model state where people live and work together harmoniously regardless of race and religious background.

Citing festivities such as Christmas, he said these occasions are celebrated by all Sarawakians.

“Similarly, other festivals such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai Dayak and the Lunar New Year are celebrated by all Sarawakians — a festival is not confined to one race. Let us all continue to preserve and safeguard this uniqueness. I’m a Muslim but there is no issue for me to attend tonight’s pre-Christmas celebration.

“The most important message that I want to convey to everyone here tonight is that religion is between you and your God. Hence, there should not be any barrier that separates humanity,” he stressed.

Also present were Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Pemanca Paing Tawi and Penghulu Eddy Jermat.