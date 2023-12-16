Anak Seni staging ‘Sayang Sarawak’ musical theatre production on Dec 23

KUCHING (Dec 16): Persatuan Anak Seni Sarawak (Anak Seni) is staging a musical theatre production entitled ‘Sayang Sarawak’ at the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Batu Lintang on Dec 23.

The production, which has free admission, is directed by renowned filmmaker and theatre director Jalot Jeman.

It will commence at 8.15pm, and promises a performance that combines various art forms including drama, dance, singing and martial arts, according to Jalot.

“What makes this production special is that it’s not just a musical, but will be presented in the ‘Bangsawan Sarawak’ concept — this means it will be accompanied by dance and singing performances during every scene change.

“With six acts in total, the audience can expect five additional performances that will surely entertain them, featuring the antics of our two stage masters,” he said in a statement.

He added the production this time isn’t limited to Anak Seni members only, and they have invited and collaborated with actors from various active theatre clubs in Sarawak.

“Here, we can see that in Sarawak we often and consistently collaborate on projects. What makes this collaboration special is the combination of veteran actors with newcomers in the theatre world. The camaraderie among us remains strong and relevant,” he said.

Sayang Sarawak is supported by the state Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and the Sarawak Arts Council.

The production is open to the public and attendees stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes through lucky draw tickets that will be distributed at the main entrance on the day.