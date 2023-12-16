Anwar, Japanese PM announces Malaysia-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership

TOKYO (Dec 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Saturday issued a joint statement on the elevation of Malaysia-Japan ties to a strategic comprehensive partnership.

The statement was issued before both leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of notes of the official Security Assistance Grant Aid by Japan that will provide monitoring and surveillance equipment for Malaysia.

Both leaders also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of cooperation on Space Development and Application between the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Before the announcement and the signing ceremony, Anwar and Kishida had a brief bilateral meeting.

Anwar said Malaysia is appreciative of Japan’s commitment to Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, since the 1980s that had contributed to the growth of the region.

”I appreciate Malaysia-Japan relations and am happy with the commitment and the wide cooperation shown by Japan in trade and investment in the region,” he said.

He also said that Japan had played an important role in Malaysia’s growth since the 1980s through private-sector investments.

Meanwhile, Kishida thanked Malaysia for the hospitality shown during his recent visit to Malaysia and its instrumental role in shaping ASEAN into what it is today and wanted to see greater engagement of Japan with the grouping.

At the signing of the official Security Assistance Grant Aid, Malaysia was represented by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, while Japan by its Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikaway.

The second memorandum on cooperation in the space domain, Malaysia was represented by MYSA Director-General Azlikamil Napiah and JAXA by its president Hiroshi Yamakawa. – Bernama