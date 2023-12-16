Bidayuh muscleman shines at Mr Borneo 2023 in Tenom

TENOM (Dec 16): Winning two categories in what would conclude his competitive season for this year ended up as a delightful surprise for Bidayuh muscleman Joseph Ladi.

The 37-year-old from Kampung Seratau near Kuching came out on top at the regional Mr Borneo 2023 Bodybuilding and Physique Championships, staged at Datuk Seri Panglima Antanom Hall here last night.

Organised by Sabah Bodybuilding Association with full support from Tenom District Office, the annual event gathered some 40 athletes from Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan, Kalimantan (Indonesia) and Brunei, as well as representatives of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Joseph, who represented the PDRM, excelled in the Men’s Bodybuilding Closed Lightweight (65.1kg-70kg) class, where Sabahans Vincent Pairin and Eryson Rasimun placed second and third, respectively.

In the men’s Bodybuilding Open (70kg and Below) category, the Bidayuh edged the competition from Brunei’s Abdul Aziz Tuah and Vincent Pairin to grab the winner’s trophy.

“I feel blessed to have been able to close 2023 with this double victory.

“I may have represented the PDRM, but my heart is always for Sarawak. I am proud of this win and I always strive to do my best in bodybuilding,” he said when contacted earlier today.

“But maybe for now, I want to enjoy my Christmas break. It’s been months since I last had a feast, and now I get to do that!” he quipped.

Meanwhile, seasoned bodybuilder Razali Mahmud clinched the ‘Mr Borneo – Champion of Champions’ crown this year, after having earlier won the Men’s Bodybuilding Above-70kg category and also the ‘Most Muscular’ subsidiary award.

In the Above-70kg showdown, the Bruneian was up against fellow countryman Zorizal Johari and Sabah’s Paijar Upau.