Bishop Danald: Religious leaders should not engage in politics

KUCHING (Dec 16): Religious leaders must not engage in politics but only seek to promote truth and justice, said the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute.

He said as a religious leader, it goes beyond politics, and therefore, they can discuss politics without having an interest in forming alliances with each other.

“Why can’t we discuss matters that will affect not only the present but also future generations?” he said during a speech at the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Christmas high tea event here today.

He expressed sadness that some religious leaders were charged, arrested or threatened just for saying the same things as others, as well as requests that are beneficial to the cause being denied.

Danald, who is ACS chairman, was referring to a previous incident where their request for a specific Christmas carol to be changed to a Christian song was denied by a local television station’s Christmas programme.

He emphasised that as Christians, they are aware of their rights, limits and mission, and they aim to contribute to building a better Sarawak and Malaysia, and that is what ACS will continue to do.

“However, we cannot do that if our rights are denied and if we are marginalised. We cannot offer what God has offered us to offer back if we are not given the opportunity.

“Therefore, in the spirit of Christmas, for all of you brothers and sisters, let us commit to being the best by contributing to building a better nation. We know we can do it, and we will do it if given the opportunity,” he said.

The high tea gathering was held for the first time and brought together various non-Muslim leaders to celebrate Christmas.

“Sarawak is a peaceful state, with good people. We know their prayers, and we want to say that we share this together.

“Not only for Malaysia as a whole. This includes our friends from other religions who have the same dream for this state and country. We want to assure that we share the same dream – that is, a state and country that is more peaceful, prosperous, and just,” said Danald.

He also expressed ACS’ highest appreciation and thanks to the state government, especially to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open and his leadership.

Also present at the ACS Christmas high tea were Deputy Transport (Aviation and Roads) Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil; Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman Luat; Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii; and heads of churches as well as leaders of various non-Muslim faith groups.