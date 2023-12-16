Bukit Assek Service Centre holds one-to-one LPG cylinder exchange programme

SIBU (Dec 16): Many people, especially senior citizens, turned up at the Xin Fu Yuan Methodist Church, Brooke Drive here to exchange their yellow MyGaz liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to Petros’ red LPG cylinders today.

According to Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, some came as early as 7am.

He said the Bukit Assek Service Centre, together with PetrosNiaga dealer Billion Commitment Sdn Bhd, rolled out this service for the public’s convenience in exchanging their yellow cylinders for red ones.

“A total of 60 Petros LPG cylinders were available for the exchange on a first come, first served basis today.

“The public brought their own empty yellow cylinders to exchange at the church,” he said, adding that only one-to-one cylinder exchange was allowed.

He said this was the first time such a drive was organised.

“The subsidised price of Petros LPG cylinders for household use remains at RM26.60 for self-collection.

“There will be no additional charges for switching from yellow cylinders to red cylinders,” he told reporters when met at the event today.

On a related matter, Joseph said he believed more dealers would soon join PetrosNiaga, thus expanding its distribution network.

“This is a transition period, which is why I organised this (drive) today and the response has been very good.

“I will plan to have more of this programme in Bukit Assek areas,” he said.

Also present was Sarawak United People’s Party Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon.