Dr Annuar: Stay vigilant during upcoming festivities to avoid spike in Covid-19 cases

SIBU (Dec 16): The public must remain vigilant during the coming festive season to avoid triggering a hike in Covid-19 cases, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He urged the public to take preventative measures to protect themselve against the disease.

“Having gone through the Covid-19 pandemic previously, I believe the preventative measures are still fresh on our minds.

“If you have flu-like symptoms, seek immediate medical attention and isolate yourself. Remember to mask up if feeling unwell,” he said when speaking at a pre-Christmas dinner here on Friday night.

The dinner was organised by the Youth and Women Biro of the longhouses in the Nangka constituency.

Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, also stressed on the importance of maintaining a good level of hygiene and cleanliness.

“Don’t let this festive season be among the factors contributing to the increase of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak.”

On another note, Dr Annuar congratulated Paing Tawi on his appointment as a Pemanca for the Iban community, and expressed his confidence the latter will continue to do his best to serve the community.

Also present were Temenggong Stanley Geramong and Penghulu Eddy Jermat.