KUCHING (Dec 16): A man was found dead in a pool of blood near a commercial lot at Jalan Dogan early Saturday morning.

According to sources, the deceased was found lying on his side by a member of the public.

The deceased was declared dead by Sarawak General Hospital paramedics from who were called to the scene.

As of 9am, the police are still combing the area for clues and to determine the cause of death.

MORE TO COME