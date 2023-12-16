MASWings takeover investment for S’wak economic growth, Premier tells sceptics

MIRI (Dec 16): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has told sceptics that the takeover of MASwings Sdn Bhd by the state government is an investment for income and the state’s economic growth.

“When we took over MASwing, some people were sceptical. They were sceptical whether Sarawak can or not (run it). But I can tell you that is an investment we put in. Just like when you build a bridge, you don’t ask how much the return is.

“The same applies with our airline, to measure the success, it is based on our GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth.

“Because once the people come in (using the airline) they will spend money and your economy will be flourishing. That is where your measurement of success is, based on our GDP growth,” he said.

He added that the state government is expecting about five per cent in GDP increase next year, and it will be injected back into the state’s economy.

Abang Johari said this in his address during the launching of Mercure Miri Hotel here today.

Adding on, he said Sarawak aspires to become a developed and high-income state by 2030.

“Though the world has recognised, acknowledged and categorised us Sarawak as a high-income state, we have to translate that to household income,” he said.

This means that the state government has to encourage talent development, by creating more employment opportunities for Sarawakians, particularly the young, he pointed out.

“The state government is spending money, thank god we still got some revenue. We could give back this revenue to the rakyat.

“We were presented with a big budget – RM12.3 billion for the state (2024 State Budget) – and we are spending this money; one for talent development, where the skilled people are coming back to Sarawak.

“When we started the ART (autonomous rapid transit) project, Sarawakians working in KL under LRT (light rapid transit service provider) came back. They work in Sarawak.

“When I started the SMD (Sarawak Microelectronics Design) Semiconductors Sdn Bhd, our scientists in Silicon Valley as well as two working in Taiwan also came back. Yet we are still short of engineers in SMD.

“When we started our methanol plant, Sarawakians overseas also came back now,” he said.

He pointed out that a lot of Sarawakian professionals were coming back because the state’s economy was planned in such a way that it has to be a modern economy that requires talent, and the same applies to hospitality.