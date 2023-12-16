Mat Sabu: Malays won’t lose hold on PM’s post due to higher birthrate

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 16): Malays will remain the country’s majority for the foreseeable future as the community was growing faster than all others, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said to downplay talks of non-Malays becoming the prime minister.

After the Amanah Youth convention today, he said this advantage would continue letting the Malay community be in control of the government despite the Federal Constitution being silent on a racial requirement to take the particular office.

“The Malays are increasingly having more children, while the Chinese do not want to (have children),” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

“This (issue) is deliberately played up to trap the minds of the people so that Perikatan Nasional (is seen) saving their (the Malays) position.”

According to the Statistics Department, the total fertility rate for the Malay community in 2022 was the highest in the country, at 2.2 babies. The figure was lowest for the Chinese, with a TFR of 0.8 babies per woman.

On Thursday, Bersatu information chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal called for the Federal Constitution to be amended in order to restrict non-Malays from becoming the prime minister.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also dismissed the suggestion by saying that the office would continue to be occupied by a Malay person. – Malay Mail