Minister: Subsidised air tickets govt’s commitment in reducing M’sians living costs 

PAPAR (Dec 16): The subsidy for purchases over of one-way economy class tickets of over RM599 from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan for flights three days before festivals indicates the government’s high commitment to reducing the cost of living issues faced by the people.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this was the second form of flight ticket assistance following Flysiswa, and are part of the government’s agenda in tackling transport-related cost of living issues.

“The agenda to tackle cost of living is mobilised under several clusters, including housing, income and transport. Various ministries and agencies are involved in each cluster,” he said at a media conference after officiating the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan St Joseph (SJS) Platinum Musical Grand Reunion 2023 here tonight.

He said that the Christmas promotion would be a pioneer project for similar initiatives for other festivals to measure its effectiveness, implementation procedure, cost and other factors involved that will help determine how the initiative will carry on.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had announced the assistance yesterday, and said that it would begin with Christmas celebrations on Dec 25, with purchases starting at 12.01am today for a three-day travel period before the actual celebration day, Dec 22, 23 and 24.

Loke said the same policy would be continued next year for Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Pesta Kaamatan, Gawai and Christmas with tickets available for purchase at Jan 1, 2024 at 12.01am. – Bernama