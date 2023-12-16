Miri’s Monument of Hundred Family Surnames enters Malaysia Book of Records

MIRI (Dec 16): The Miri Division Koh Yang Xu Clan Association made history today in the Malaysia Book of Records with the Most Chinese Surnames in A Monument installation with 133 surnames.

The ‘Monument of Hundred Family Surnames’, also known as ‘The Inheritance’ located at the Miri City Fan was erected by the association in conjunction with the 20th World Xu Clan Convention here from December 15 until 17.

Presiding chairman of the convention, James Hii, also the organising chairman, announced in his address that the association had successfully secured the bid to host the 20th World Xu Clan Convention for 2020 in Taiwan back in 2018.

He expressed delight that the event was finally taking place in Miri this year.

“To commemorate the Miri Koh Yang Xu Clan Association’s hosting of this grand convention, a Monument of Hundred Family Surnames, named The Inheritance, has been erected with the full support of all clans and the endorsement of the Miri City Council (MCC) and the Ministry of Tourism.

In Miri alone, Hii said they found 130 clans out of 504 recognised surnames, which were inscribed on the monument.

The Inheritance, he said, represents the legacy of ethics, aspiration, wisdom, and missions of our ancestors who chose this land to settle.

He hoped it would continue to inspire future generations to amalgamate into the larger community wherever we are and not forget our heritages.

The monument is shaped like a lateen sail and leaf to symbolise the Chinese tradition of pursuing the future while bearing the teaching and culture from the past in mind.

This design was inspired by the elements of China’s traditional culture.

Yachts, one of the most important means of transportation in Chinese history, represent Chinese culture’s long history and tradition.

They were the carriers of the culture of trade and facilitated communications and collaborations among regions.

Leaves are the symbol of life, representing rebirth and growth.

Therefore, yachts and leaves are included in the design to bring out the meaning of continuous development and growth of culture, a symbol of future hope and prosperity.

Hundred Family Surnames is one of the most significant cultural heritage in Chinese culture.

It is closely related to the inheritance and advancement of Chinese clan culture in terms of education, social status etc, hence, it is regarded as an essential component of Chinese culture.

Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was the guest of honor to grace the event.

Also present Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datul Sebastian Ting; Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii; Miri Division Koh Yang Xu Clan Association’s permanent honorary chairman Dato Hii King Chiong; Miri Division Koh Yang Xu Clan Association chairman Khor Ooi Loong; former Penang chief minister Tan Sri Dr Koh Tsu Koon; World Hsu Clannish Association’s president Hsui Sen Jong; and Malaysia Xu Association’s president Dato Sri Kor King Toy.