Nine eateries in Sibu inspected in SMC’s enforcement ops

SIBU (Dec 16): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC)’s Public Health Standing Committee inspected nine food premises around this town on Thursday night.

The operation also involved enforcement officers from the council.

From the nine premises, two were found to have used plastic straws, all of which were confiscated by the enforcement team.

Another two premises were given a cleanliness notice each.

The SMC standing committee was headed by its vice-chairman Councillor Yiing Su Huat. Among those who joined the operation were Councillors Yii Souk Ming and Councillor Norizan Sanyut.