Official: Resolving school issues, academic success responsibility of all

SIBU (Dec 16): The involvement of parents, the community and the private sector as committed partners in education is very important to the success of the third wave of the Malaysia Education Development Plan.

In this regard, Sibu District Education officer Ahli Chikba says it is vital that all parties from the Ministry of Education, the state Education Department and the District Education Office work together.

He points out such cooperation should involve the school management to deal with all issues, especially cases of bullying, dropouts and crime.

“All parties must mobilise energy, especially in dealing with all the problems that beset the community and overcome them concertedly,” said Ahli, who made these remarks at SMK Lanang’s Excellence Award Ceremony here yesterday.

He said quality education system also played a role in producing students who would excel in academics, sports, skills and culture.

He then congratulated the school for being able to organise and run such a ceremony to celebrate students’ success.

“Events like this serve as an appreciation and motivation for the students, those in Form 5 and Form 6, in particular.

“Success is not something that is easily achieved without effort, perseverance and patience in dealing with the challenges in life, especially the environment that is not stimulating, the influence of negative peers, as well as home atmosphere that may lack harmony,” he said.

In this regard, he hopes that teachers would always respond to the Ministry of Education’s call to produce excellent students.

School principal Kho Say Wei and the parent-teacher association deputy chairperson Nima Lee were also present at the event.