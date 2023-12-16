Padawan police chief: Man found dead at Jln Dogan believed to be hit-and-run victim

KUCHING (Dec 16): The Padawan District police said the man who was found dead near a commercial lot at Jalan Dogan around 5.15am today was likely a ‘hit-and-run’ victim, said Padawan District police chief Supt Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

He said this was based on a careful examination of the injuries sustained by the deceased and a meticulous review of nearby CCTV footage, which yielded no indications of suspicious activities or assault.

“We would like to appeal to the public who have a missing family member to come forward to the Kota Sentosa police station,” he added.

He noted that the deceased, 165cm in height and in his late 50s, was found without any form of identification documentation.

It is believed that the victim was jogging when he was struck by a vehicle.

“Upon investigating the scene, we discovered bloodstains originating from the Batu Kawa main road, heading towards MJC, ultimately leading to the location where the deceased’s body was found,” he said.

The distance from the first bloodstain to the body was approximately 160 meters.

“There were also traces of blue debris believed to be from the vehicle that hit the victim,” he added.

On-site inspection of the body revealed signs of a blunt injury to the right forehead, wounds on the right leg, and scratches on the left arm and leg.

Zainal Abidin said the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with any information should call the district’s traffic investigation officer Insp Abang Azizil Fansuri Abang Abdullah at 014-8677853 or the assistant traffic investigation officer Sergeant Awang Taib Awang Bojeng at 013-8168566.