Petronas Carigali brings early Christmas cheer to Miri Hospital’s pediatric ward

MIRI (Dec 16): Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) Sarawak Asset brought early Christmas cheer to some 100 underprivileged children warded at the Miri Hospital’s pediatric ward today.

Themed ‘Uplifting Lives Christmas Programme 2023’, it contributed daily necessities such as garments, towels, hygiene products, shoes, toys and books to them to lift their spirits for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Present to witness the handing over of gifts was Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The same programme was carried out in Bintulu on Dec 11, which was witnessed by Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee, which also saw 100 children at the Bintulu Hospital pediatric ward receive Christmas goodies.

Also present were PCSB Sarawak Asset general manager Isrom Udau, PCSB Sarawak Asset manager Suryani Dohan, Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong and Miri deputy mayor Ariffin Mohamad.