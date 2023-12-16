Premier: Miri has potential to become gastronomy city after Kuching

MIRI (Dec 16): Miri has the potential to become another gastronomy city after Kuching, as it has plenty to offer to its visitors, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said Miri offers varieties of food that people enjoy and it also has nature-based attractions with beautiful flora and fauna.

Being a transit city for tourists going to Mulu and Niah Cave, he said Miri is on the right track to becoming a flourishing city, in terms of economy. Thus, the state government is working hard to improve infrastructure throughout the city.

“We are planning to enhance the infrastructure of Miri.

“Niah Cave is now in the process of being registered as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) site for history. Then you have Unesco for nature that is Mulu, which is also accessible through Miri,” he said.

Abang Johari was speaking today at the launching ceremony of Mercure Miri, a hotel established by Evolveland Berhad and managed by Accor Malaysia.

He added for Mulu, the state government is planning to complete the road from Miri to Marudi by 2030.

“The new bridge is expected to be completed by 2034, then we will be building a road from Marudi right to Long Terawan, with a cost of more than a billion. Then Mulu will be accessible by road up to Long Terawan. We cannot get the road into Mulu because it is a nature-based Unesco site.

“Of course you will also need a place to stay. That’s where the hotel comes in, as tourists come through Miri. This hotel will be another place for them to stay. They can also see Miri (attractions) and the suburbs of Miri including Niah and also Baram-Mulu,” he said.

Abang Johari added that among sectors drawn under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS) were tourism and services sectors.

“I’m glad that there has been response from the private sector to enhance tourism industry, and for that, the government is committed to establish basic infrastructure, friendly infrastructure for the locals as well as for foreign tourists coming over to visit Sarawak,” he said.

He also congratulated those involved in the establishment of the Mercure Miri, as the hotel also plays crucial roles in enhancing Miri’s tourism.

Also at the ceremony were Evolveland Berhad director Roger Sim, and senior vice president operations Accor Malaysia- Indonesia Michel Vivier.

Among those present were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah; Minister of Transport, Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri Mayor Adam Yii and Evolveland Berhad Director, Sim Then Quay who is Roger’s father.