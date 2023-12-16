Private companies urged to organise more entrepreneurship seminars, workshops

MIRI (Dec 16): Sarawak Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts, Datuk Sebastian Ting has urged private companies to take the initiative in organising more entrepreneurship seminars and workshops to encourage more people venturing into the business sector.

He said the community also needs support and assistance from the business sectors to guide them in finding business opportunities.

“Today’s entrepreneurship workshop surely benefits the community, especially those who have interest in venturing into business such as the vending machine business, which is gaining popularity in the society,” he said when officiating at the Entrepreneurship Workshop on Vending Machine at a leading hotel here today.

In a speech read by Councillor Arles Leong, Ting said by venturing into businesses, the people earn a living for their families.

On the workshop, Ting noted that it offers participants a valuable platform to gain insights into their areas of interest.

He commended private companies such as F&J Smart Marketing Global Sdn Bhd, Goldmind Evolution Sdn Bhd, and Borneo MA Smart Vendors Sdn Bhd (BMAS) for organising the event, which attracted 230 participants from across the state.

BMAS director Andenson Dato explained that the workshop aligns with the government’s call to encourage more individuals to embrace entrepreneurship.

“We want to assist the community to venture into this vending machine business that can help them generate passive income,” he said.

He also revealed that BMAS will be expanding its market to Pontianak in Indonesia next year.