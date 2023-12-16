Pungu Borneo does Sarawak proud at Shell LiveWIRE 2023

KUCHING (Dec 16): Handicraft maker and social enterprise Pungu Borneo did Sarawak proud, being the sole Sarawakian winner in this year’s Shell LiveWIRE 2023.

This comes as Shell awarded five enterprises as grand winners of Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia 2023 at its national awards ceremony earlier this month.

The five winning enterprises were among 15 finalist enterprises that emerged state winners of Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, earlier this year.

The 2023 national winners were GK Aqua, Southeast Asia Treasure, Grace Creation, Materials in Works and Pungu Borneo.

Pungu Borneo is a social enterprise focusing on traditional handicraft, jewellery and culture with the aim of spearheading the digitalisation of the industry, preserving heritage and promoting sustainability. It’s founded by Lucille Anak Awen Jon and Jeremy Adam Sulaiman.

Lucille Awen Jon, was thrilled and very thankful for this achievement.

“Honestly, we did not expect to win, as most of the enterprises that compete for the National Award were excellent,” she said to The Borneo Post. “I believe it came down to the matter of the way we shared our story to the judges. Thank you to our mentors for guiding us to better our pitch.

“Pungu Borneo will not be able to do this without the continuous improvement and support from our community in Kampung Sibuluh in Bau, Serian, Betong, Sri Aman and our collaborative artisans throughout Sarawak. They are the gem of our great story.”

The 2023 national winners received a start-up fund of RM30,000 each and the opportunity to connect with the global LiveWIRE ecosystem and share their knowledge with entrepreneurs around the globe, while standing a chance to compete in the annual Shell Global Top Ten Innovators Awards.

Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (TEGAS) awarded an additional cash prize of RM20,000 to Pungu Borneo as a motivation to inspire more participation from Sarawak.

“Our Shell LiveWIRE programme makes a positive social impact on communities, while contributing to local business development, job creation, and innovative social and economic solutions,” said Siti Sulaiman, country chair of Shell Malaysia and senior vice president, Upstream Malaysia.

“Each year, this programme supports thousands of entrepreneurs globally to turn their bright ideas into sustainable businesses and I am truly happy to see our local entrepreneurs leveraging this to not only develop their businesses, but to also uplift their communities through employment opportunities.”

How it started

Lucille started off her entrepreneurial journey during her prior job as a consultant when she started to do crafts beading back in 2010. Fast forward to 2014, coming back to Malaysia, then later to Kuching, she placed more effort into learning and doing research about craft and traditional art.

“It all began as part time business – at the time, I was still working as a Factory Manager in Bako,” she recapped.

“During my free time, I would go to events, bazaars and classes too. Then in 2016, I decided to fully focus on the business and there was no looking back from then on.

“When we just started, my co-founder, Heather Marie, was doing her batik collection too. We joined bazaar, Artisans market mainly in Klang Valley and Borneo.

“Then, due to a decrease in the variety of products and stocks, we decided to get other craft products from our villages. It was then we started working with our community in getting great supply and material to serves more market segmentation.

“We used some of our free time to teach our community on production and crafting ideas. It is very important to us as we strive to give quality products to our customers.”

This falls back to their love of traditional culture since young, Lucille said, and “when the time came for me to uplift it again, I wanted to do it wholeheartedly”.

“In 2014, when I started to joined bazaars and events around Kuching and Kuala Lumpur, there were times when we have nothing left in our account but I was never discouraged. I felt that it was the reason why I need to create more opportunity for our business.

“Then, the power of the internet started in 2016 and we began to sell our crafts on Instagram and Facebook. At the same time, I went for classes, workshops, and seminars just to get myself updated to new skills and techniques.

“These programmes gave me the opportunity to meet with experts in the craft industry namely Raben Beads, Heidi Munan, Nabilah Abdullah, Haddrien Attay, Catherine Kechendai and Mina Trang.

“Learning from them, Pungu Borneo tried to give its best to our customers and patrons, and to remain current and relevant in the business.

“I always remember a message a mentor once told me: when you’re down, don’t be like one, and when you’re high up, don’t look like one either. Let the world think that you’re just fine. I want to hold on to that forever.”

Facing the pandemic

But things were not always rosy for Pungu Borneo, especially when the pandemic hit.

“One of the biggest challenges during the pandemic is surviving the impossible. We realised that we need to diversify our products but within the same industry,” Lucille said.

“We created new products suitable for the needs at that time. We did well and many started following our steps.

“Another unforgettable challenge is being rejected by many in so many ways. Rejection gives us the understanding that we need to improve, learn and move forward.

“Every rejection taught us to be more resilient in the craft industry as it is not easy to swim in a sea full of experts and seasoned players. I tried to learn and create our niche that others can’t offer.

“Therefore, that is what we have been doing. I am so lucky because people around me, especially our community, have been helping us so much to meet the demand.”

Thankfully, the Shell LiveWIRE programme gave Pungo Borneo the motivation to work hard, streamline its business purposes and understand its business better.

“We are glad to have great coaches and mentors that guide us very well. Not many programmes offer great knowledge like this.

“Also, businesswise, we have received numerous inquiries and opportunities from many sectors.

“Not only from sales and retail, but corporations are also looking at us as we offer other services like empowerment programme from rural crafters.

“Our agenda of preservation and conservation of traditional heritage open up many eyes and this will not just be giving more opportunities to us in Pungu Borneo but to all indigenous crafters in Malaysia. That’s our main goal.”

To future entrepreneurs

Speaking on her future, Lucille said Pungu Borneo will continue with its big plan after its LiveWIRE milestone which gave them the certainty that its voice has been heard.

“One of the most important parts of our indigenous craft is the protection of indigenous people’s traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expressions.

This understanding has to start from groundroots,” she affirmed. “More awareness programmes need to be done next year, and we would like to tap more into rural areas where there are many great craft makers.

“Our people need to be told that they have been doing a great service to the nation in continuing their heritage tradition and to keep on at it without jeopardising the heritage.

“Most importantly, we want to empower more indigenous crafters and entrepreneurs to be more ready for the global arena, by sharing our knowledge and expertise.”

On her advice to future entrepreneurs, Lucille had this to say: ” Constantly learn, always seek knowledge and education.”

“Entrepreneurship – it is a life challenge. If u failed once, try again and never stop until u have exhausted all resources.”

As an entrepreneur, you actually work around the clock, that is why it is important to take a break, revisit any mistake and learn from it.

“Never forget to reward yourself once in a while. Even though you need to do your very best, don’t be too hard on yourself.

“And if you are not strong enough, it is okay to take a step back because nobody is going to judge you. You have done enough.

“Lastly, be honest and truthful. Never lie to your clients. Entrepreneurship is a journey, is not like a fun or boring corporate world.”