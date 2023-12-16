Rosey : Value-added programmes at SeDidik aim to help children in growing-up years

MIRI (Dec 16): The implementation of value-added programmes at SeDidik preschools is meant to provide holistic education in shaping the children’s personality and nurturing good values in them throughout their growing-up years, said Deputy Minister I for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Datuk Rosey Yunus.

According to her, the Kinder Martial Arts (Taekwondo), Young Leader Programme, Young Saver Programme, and Program Bersih Awal Bersih Akhir (Baba), are additional programmes to the existing syllabus that teach children some life skills that would be useful in their future.

“For instance, Young Saver Programme encourages saving money, frugality besides stressing the importance of keeping money for rainy days. Since the commencement of Young Saver Programme in May this year, some 2,588 coin banks have been distributed to all SeDidik preschools in Sarawak, and as at Oct 1, 2023, some RM226,015 savings had been accumulated.

“We feel that more efforts are needed to educate children about the importance of saving up money, and starting young is crucial,” she said in her speech for the 33rd Miri Zone Sedidik convocation ceremony held at a hotel here yesterday.

The Program Baba, meant to train children on basic life skills such as cleaning, sweeping the floor and rearranging their own toys, could foster the spirit of responsibility, mutual respect for cleanliness, comfort and safety, whether at home, school or in public places, said Rosey.

“Hence, I like to call upon all parents, the community and community leaders to support and be actively involved in SeDidik centres’ activities in any way possible,” she added.

On a related matter, Rosey mentioned that Tadika SeDidik Tunku Abdul Rahman Lambir here had just received the ‘Quality Kindergarten Award’, whilst Taska Sedidik Kompleks Kebajikan Dalat was presented with the ‘Quality Nursery Award’.

She added: “This does not mean that all other SeDidik centres are not good enough, but it goes to show that they (the SeDidik centres in Lambir and Dalat) are among the best of the best, and all centres are encouraged to continue to provide the best education services.”

At the ceremony yesterday, 106 children from 12 SeDidik centres in Miri Division received their certificates.

The centres are Tadika SeDidik Miri, Tadika SeDidik Kampung Luak, Tadika SeDidik Pujut Sungai Adong, Tadika SeDidik Pujut Tanjung Batu, Tadika SeDidik Pengkalan Lutong, Tadika SeDidik Lembah Hijau, Tadika SeDidik Tunku Abdul Rahman Lambir, Tadika SeDidik Kampung Muhibbah Baram, Tadika SeDidik Penan Long Jenalong in Apoh Baram, Tadika SeDidik Penan Long Leng in Apoh Baram, Tadika SeDidik Penan Long Kerangan in Apoh Baram, and Tadika SeDidik Penan Ba Selulong also in Apoh Baram.