Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd’s Vision Care project benefits over 150 longhouse folks

MIRI (Dec 16): Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (SOP), through its SOP Foundation, has reached out to three longhouses in Suai with its ‘Vision Care Project’, which has benefited over 150 longhouse residents.

The programme, aimed at promoting eye health and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the region, included a recent handover ceremony of 157 new prescription eyeglasses to residents in need.

The eyeglasses were fully sponsored by SOP Foundation.

“The Vision Care Project commenced with an eye and health screening on Oct 12 at Rumah Andam Wing. There were over 200 participants from three longhouses – Rumah Andam, Rumah Juan Suim, and Rumah Libau Usang – that took part in the programme.

“We are happy to reveal that the programme was a collaboration with the Ministry of Health Malaysia, with support from Miri Health Office, Bekenu Health Clinic, Batu Niah Health Clinic, Suai Tegageng Health Clinic, and Spec Shop Sdn Bhd,” said a statement from SOP.

Senior estate manager Shoffian Jalil, who handed out the eyeglasses, said SOP Foundation had always been unwaveringly committed to spreading awareness about health and the quality of life for people residing in the vicinity of SOP’s operations.

“The Vision Care Project has proven instrumental in lowering the risk of preventable blindness amongst the community, making a tangible impact on the lives of those involved,” he said in the statement.