Society urges Health Minister to make healthy ageing a national priority

KUCHING (Dec 16): With the reappointment of Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad as federal Health Minister, the Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society (MHAS) is urging him to make healthy ageing a national priority.

In a statement, MHAS president Prof Dr Shahrul Bahyah Kamaruzzaman said the society is looking forward to fruitful discussions with him on the challenges posed by Malaysia’s ageing population, especially as the country prepares for ageing nation status expected in 2030 when 15 per cent of the nation’s population will be 60 years or older.

“Having interacted with Dr Dzulkefly during his initial term, we were impressed by his level of understanding of the needs of an ageing population.

“He understands well the importance of a holistic approach to healthy ageing and the need for inter ministerial involvement when dealing with priority issues pertaining to the ageing population,” she said.

Dr Shahrul also expressed full confidence in his leadership and eagerly anticipates engaging with him and his team.

As the ageing population grows, she said there will be an increased demand for related expertise, services and infrastructure.

“Exploring extensive, forward-thinking strategies and policies to support healthy ageing will be essential,” she added.