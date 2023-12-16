S’wak Metro lodges police report against malicious online article

KUCHING (Dec 16): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) has dismissed allegations made in an online article and lodged a police report against it.

It regarded the allegations in the article as unsubstantiated and defamatory, as well as malicious in nature and is prepared to take legal action.

“Sarawak Metro yesterday (Dec 15) lodged a police report pertaining to false allegations made in an online article published on a website, which was subsequently spread on various social media platforms, against the company and its top management,” it said in a statement today.

According to Sarawak Metro, the allegations in the article were aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the company and its top management.

“Sarawak Metro strongly denies the unfounded allegations contained in the article and as such is prepared to take legal action against those making, sharing and spreading the allegations.

“Sarawak Metro strictly maintains a high standard of corporate governance and transparency throughout the organisation’s operations,” it said.