Trienekens wins IKM Laboratory Excellence Award

KUCHING (Dec 16): Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, the operating company for Sarawak’s Integrated Waste Management System (IWMS), recently won the IKM Laboratory Excellence Award for 2023 at One World Hotel in Selangor.

Marking its ninth win since 2015, the award was given in recognition of Trienekens’ commitment to providing high-quality and competent laboratory testing services that comply with local legislation, particularly in the areas of health, safety and environment.

Accepting the award on behalf of the company was Trienekens’ process chemist Nurul Afina Sumed, who received it from the Registrar of IKM Council, ChM Halimah Abdul Rahim.

In expressing his gratitude, Trienekens Group chief executive officer Stephen Chin credited the company’s accomplishment to the dedication and professionalism of its team members.

“The award is an honourable recognition of the laboratory’s commitment to providing efficient and high-quality services, which has enabled customers to obtain reliable, accurate and confidential results,” he stated.

Chin also highlighted that Trienekens is committed to streamlining and optimising its operations to deliver greater value to its customers.

“We aim to set new benchmarks in the industry by remaining steadfast in our efforts to provide high-quality services and by keeping customer satisfaction a top priority,” he added.

Organised by the Malaysian Institute of Chemistry, the IKM Laboratory Excellence Award is meant to recognise laboratories that have achieved competency in analytical work.

Introduced in 1986 as the IKM Laboratory Accreditation Award, it was renamed to IKM Quality Award in 1994 and then to IKM Laboratory Excellence Award in 2001.