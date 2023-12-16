Uggah encourages SDNU to study, adopt DBNA module to speed up NCR land survey process

KUCHING (Dec 16): The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) is encouraged to study and adopt the Dayak Bidayuh National Association’s (DBNA) module in their respective areas to speed up the process of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land surveys.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this in his speech at the SDNU Christmas dinner on Friday night here.

He highlighted the use of DBNA’s module in his Bukit Saban constituency where trained landowners use GPS readers to mark their boundaries, thus significantly speeding up the process.

“In my Bukit Saban constituency, landowners do the demarcation operation themselves using a mobile GPS reader after getting the appropriate training in the usage. They will then provide the details they obtained to the Land and Survey Department for verification and further action.

“As a matter of fact, this is a much faster way to do the survey. I propose that SDNU study the DBNA module. They can then organise with their branch leaders to adopt it to help landowners in their respective areas,” he said.

He added there has been significant progress in the ongoing survey of NCR land, with over 1.1 million hectares, or 2.7 million acres, of NCR being surveyed from 2010 to Oct 2023 through the New Initiative Customary Rights Land Demarcation Programme.

“As of Oct 31 this year, 77,954 individual lots covering 94,979 hectares or 234,693 acres have been surveyed and land ownership letters under Section 18 (of the Sarawak Land Code) are set to be issued for these lots.

“In order to speed up the demarcation of individual lots, land owners should be present during the field operation to mark their respective land boundaries clearly and avoid any boundary disputes,” he said.

On a separate matter, Uggah managed to raise a total of RM37,350 during the event’s Golden Voice session, which acted as a fundraiser for the association.

Representing him was SDNU deputy president Christopher Gira Sambang, who rendered the song for the session.

Also present were SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom and Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.