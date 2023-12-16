Ulu Baram elderly man reported missing Thursday found drowned

MIRI (Dec 16): An 81-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday in Lio Mato, Ulu Baram has been found drowned today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) operation centre in a statement said that the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation which entered its second day today focused on an area of 10km radius from where the victim’s dog, his pants and boat were found.

“At 9.05am today, the SAR team found the body of Sirang Bilong near the Sungai Selongo river mouth some 5km away.

“The body was in good condition when found, and was handed over to the victim’s family members,” said the statement.