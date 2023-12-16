Woman found dead inside car outside Penampang shopping mall

PENAMPANG (Dec 16): A woman was found dead inside a Perodua Bezza car at a parking lot of a shopping mall here on Saturday.

Penampang police chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said the discovery was made by the public around 7am.

“Police were notified of the discovery and a team was dispatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, police found an unconscious woman inside a Perodua Bezza car that was parked at a parking lot of a shopping mall.

“The car was locked from the inside and fire and rescue personnel from Penampang were called to help open the door.

“The 39-year-old woman was confirmed dead by paramedics,” he said.

Sammy said police investigation did not find any criminal elements at the scene and the body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

The case has been classified as sudden death.