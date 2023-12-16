Woman in Miri loses RM15,800 to online contest scam

MIRI (Dec 16): A woman here, in her 20s here, was made RM15,800 poorer after being duped into believing that she had won an online shopping contest.

Miri District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, in a statement Friday, confirmed having received a report lodged by the woman, a private sector employee here, on Dec 14.

“She said she received a phone call from an unknown individual, who had informed her that she won an online shopping site’s contest.

“However, she was instructed to provide her bank details as well as her username and password for Internet banking via a link which was given to her by that individual,” said Alexson, adding that the woman also shared with the individual her Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) and One-Time Password (OTP) details with the suspect.

“She only realised that everything was a scam after having checked her savings account’s balance, and finding out that she had lost RM15,800.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” said Alexson.