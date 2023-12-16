Woman in Sibu breaks leg after being hit by pickup truck

SIBU (Dec 16): A woman pedestrian suffered a broken right leg after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here on Friday night.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement said they received a call regarding the accident at 9.40pm.

“Upon our arrival at the accident scene at 9.47pm, the victim was found lying at the side of the road accompanied by members of the public.

“The victim had a broken right leg and we put a leg splint on the victim’s leg before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance,” it said.

The woman was reported to be in stable condition and was able to communicate throughout the journey to the hospital.