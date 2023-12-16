Yayasan Sarawak lauds SMK Chung Hua Sibu’s great achievement in STPM 2022

SIBU (Dec 16): Twelve students of SMK Chung Hua Sibu received excellence awards from Yayasan Sarawak in recognition of their good achievement in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 examinations.

The presentation ceremony took place at the school yesterday, where in his speech, the principal Chin Pak Min said these students obtained straight As in their STPM examinations last year, which helped place SMK Chung Hua as the school recording the second highest STPM result in Sarawak.

“Year 2023 has been very challenging but at the same time, just as meaningful for all of us at SMK Chung Hua Sibu. Many awards and achievements have been obtained and achieved by the students in both the academic and co-curricular fields.

“In the academic field, our school recorded a GPS (School Average Grade) of 3.38, and ranked second at state-level for the best results in STPM 2022.

“This achievement makes all of us at SMK Chung Hua Sibu very proud,” said Chin.

He added that for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, the school recorded a GPS of 4.30, which was a significant improvement from the results in 2021.

“The percentage of students who passed Bahasa Malaysia was more than 95 per cent, and 90 per cent for those who passed History. The number for those eligible to obtain SPM certificate was 89.6 per cent.

“I believe this year, our school would successfully rise again. Congratulations and well done to all especially the teachers who teach the Form 5 classes,” said Chin.

Meanwhile, the principal also took the opportunity to convey thanks to SMK Chung Hua Sibu’s ‘Class 5C of 1975’, for their annual contributions to their alma mater.