Abg Jo: Green, sustainable economy remains Sarawak’s focus amidst global development

SIBU (Dec 17): Sarawak’s position of green and sustainable economy must be maintained as the state moves towards a new era of global development, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, Sarawak is not within the category of countries that emit carbon, hailing the as ‘the lung of the world’.

Turning to the graduates of University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), he called upon them to help Sarawak maintain its position of green and sustainable economy, and become champion of sustainability and continuing towards the positive development to mankind.

“Some say in COP28 (the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference) in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) just finished last week – the new era is the beginning of the end of fossil fuels.

“Meaning, we are going towards green economy. Sarawak is fortunate, it is not within the category of countries that emit carbon, but rather Sarawak is ‘the lung of the world’, emitting oxygen rather than carbon.

“They are talking about net zero carbon (emissions), but Sarawak is negative (carbon emissions) – we have more oxygen than carbon,” Abang Johari, also the university’s pro-chancellor, spoke at UTS’ eighth convocation ceremony at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here today.

Earlier, Abang Johari spoke about the pursuit of progress, in that the Sarawak government had outlined a comprehensive development strategy, known as the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), aimed at steering the region toward sustainable growth.

According to him, this strategic vision encapsulates a multifaceted approach to address key economic challenges and opportunities, adding that this strategic blueprint revolves around three pivotal objectives.