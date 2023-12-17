Anthony Loke: Unity govt’s position stable, solid, secure

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 17): The unity government’s position under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is currently the most stable, solid and secure, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said the understanding and commitment of all political coalitions in the unity government was key to the stability of the Federal government, which celebrated its first anniversary on Nov 24.

Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, said that reality puts paid to claims by certain parties that the unity government will fall and there will be a change of government.

“Although there are various attempts by the opposition to disrupt, allege that the government will fall, (there will be a) change of prime minister… the fact remains that the government now is in a solid position and all parties (in the government) have given their highest commitment to maintaining cooperation in the Unity Government.

“PH (Pakatan Harapan), BN (Barisan Nasional), GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) have each repeatedly given their clear commitment to support this government… the position of the unity government is getting stronger, more secure and stable by the day,” he said.

He said this when officiating the launch of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur DAP Annual State Convention at the DAP Headquarters here today.

Loke said the DAP is also confident that the various policies planned by the unity government can be implemented as best possible, and that every decision or plan drawn up is practical according to the needs of the people and the country’s economy.

At the DAP level, he said, the party remains with PH in helming the country’s administration and firmly adheres to the principles of a progressive and pluralistic country.

“We stand by our struggles, especially in ensuring Malaysia remains a progressive country, a pluralistic society with moderate policies that do not veer towards extremism,” he said.

The state convention, which began today, among others, outlined nine resolutions, including wanting the Federal Government to democratise Kuala Lumpur by reestablishing local council elections and asking the newly-appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa to continue implementing administrative reforms for the well-being of city folk.

Meanwhile, Loke told a media conference that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) will discuss the awarding of honours from the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, to Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Ng Suee Lim.

“Yes, he (Ng Suee Lim) did discuss it with me, but I asked him to bring it to the attention of the Selangor DAP’s highest decision-making body and we will discuss this matter at the coming CEC meeting,” he said.

On Dec 11, Sultan Sharafuddin conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Datuk Paduka Mahkota Selangor (DPMS) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’, on the Sekinchan assemblyman.

The DAP has a policy prohibiting its leaders from accepting any titles while serving as elected representatives. – Bernama