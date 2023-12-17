Anwar: Malaysia encourages Asean-Japan collaboration to elevate cybersecurity standards

TOKYO (Dec 17): Recognising Japan’s expertise in cyberspace, Malaysia encourages further Asean-Japan collaboration to elevate cybersecurity standards in the Southeast Asian region by sharing best practices, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said with the expansion of the digital landscape, cyber threats are increasing exponentially.

“Together, we must prioritise the protection of our citizens from cyber exploitation related to terrorism, trafficking-in-persons, and various cyber and transnational crimes,” he said in his remarks in the first agenda of the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit themed Review of Asean-Japan relations.

He said Japan can share with Asean its knowledge and skills focusing on areas such as intellectual property protection, data privacy and threat intelligence.

Pursuant to the Asean-Japan Special Meeting of Justice Ministers last July, which was co-hosted by Malaysia and Japan, Anwar said Malaysia encourages ASEAN and Japan to develop educational initiatives.

This can help promote understanding among the people on the values that constitute our laws and legal systems as well as international law, he added.

Over the years, Anwar said, Asean-Japan relations have grown exponentially across the three pillars.

“As we mark 50 years of relations, we established the Asean-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he added.

The Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit serves as the culmination of commemorative activities in 2023, celebrating the 50th Year of Asean-Japan Friendship and Cooperation. The commemorative events began with symposiums in Jakarta, Indonesia, in February and in Tokyo in March.

Throughout the year, both the private and public sectors on both sides have organised numerous events and projects to mark the 50th anniversary.

These included the Asean-Japan Business Week in June, the Asean-Japan Special Meeting of Justice Ministers in July, and the Asean-Japan Tourism Ministers’ Special Dialogue in October. – Bernama