Avid player Henry eyes tennis devt in rural schools

KUCHING (Dec 17): Deputy Minister of Transport (Maritime and Riverine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep pledged his support for tennis events. He was speaking in conjunction with the Dato Henry Harry Jinep Inter-Team Tennis Tournament which kicked off at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) Tennis Centre on Friday.

“I want tennis to be an option for especially students in rural schools and l want to develop tennis together with SLTA president Dato Patrick Liew.

“He and his committee had done so much for Sarawak tennis and putting Sarawak on the world tennis map, bringing in so many foreign players every year,” he said at the welcoming dinner cum barbecue party at SLTA Tennis Centre on Friday.

“I have seen that SLTA has done a lot too in developing young players and I want to be part of the older tennis community that regards tennis as life and “life is tennis” according to SLTA,” said Henry who noted that many of the foreign players coming to Kuching to play in the ITF junior tournaments had gone on to become top players in the world.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman, who is a tennis player, was set to play an VIP match against Xing Wei Ping, the China Consulate General to Kuching, yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Uplands A and PTBS got off to winning starts by beating KDLTA A and SLTA B with the similar score of 3-0 on Friday.

SLTA A also kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 win over Uplands B while Rinduk Team edged Samarahan 2-1 and Harmony beat KDLTA B 2-1.

Other teams in this tournament include Berimbai Team and HDTC.