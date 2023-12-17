Back in the GPS fold? Wong’s appearance at UTS convo sparks speculation

SIBU (Dec 17): The ‘sudden’ appearance of Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh at the University of Technology Sarawak’s (UTS) 8th Convocation Ceremony here today spawned rife speculation that he is back in the fold of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president was seen attending the convocation as well as sitting next to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the lunch after the convocation.

Wong was seen sharing a light moment with the Premier.

He was also seen among the invited guests when Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also UTS board of governors chairman, presented a token of appreciation to Abang Johari.

This is the first time that Wong, who was former UTS chairman, was seen at the convocation after Dr Annuar was appointed to helm the post.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Wong briefly said: “I was invited by the university to attend its 8th convocation here today.”.

Earlier this year on Aug 19, during a PDP-PSB Unity Dinner, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing had targeted the merger of both parties by December.

“If we are serious and working together for the sake of the people, before the end of the year, we merge together. We can perform and serve better the people of Sarawak, especially if the government of Sarawak (under the leadership of) Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg give the full support,” Tiong was quoted as saying then.

In this regard, Tiong had called on PDP top leaders to work together with PSB to move forward and serve the people with a sincere heart.

Meanwhile, Wong in a press statement on Nov 20 reportedly said PSB and PDP are compatible for a possible merger since both parties have similar political aspirations and policies.