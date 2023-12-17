Computer programmer donates corneas to two patients in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 17): A computer programmer from Penampang has given two patients with eyesight problems a new lease of life.

Jonathan Ho, 47, recently passed away due to medical issues and his family agreed to donate his corneas after being informed that they are still suitable and can help restore the vision of patients in need.

Jonathan is the ninth organ donor recorded by the State Health Department this year.

Its director, Datuk Dr Asits Sanna in a statement on Sunday said the donated corneas have successfully been transplanted to two patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), Kota Kinabalu.

Jonathan, originally from Kampung Tuunon Kolopis, Penampang, was a graduate with a degree in Computer Information System from Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu.

He was an expert in computer programming, actively involved in programming associations, and frequently participated as a guest lecturer in ICT-related workshops to help the community in Sabah explore the field more deeply.

Family members describe him as friendly, cheerful, and always willing to help those in need without hesitation.

His family expressed gratitude upon learning that the donated corneas have successfully been transplanted and they hope that the recipients can lead better lives.

Dr Asits extended the State Health Department’s condolences and expressed the highest appreciation to the family for the donation.

“The State Health Department also wishes to express appreciation and gratitude to the families of other organ donors who chose to keep the identity of some donation cases confidential,” he said.

The Health Department, he added, also acknowledges and appreciates the QEH for recording eight cases of cornea donations and QEH II for recording one case of multi-organ donation (liver, kidneys and corneas) this year.